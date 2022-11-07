TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 6,548 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 54,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 119,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 143,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 312,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 42,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.70. 478,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,582,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a market cap of $468.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

