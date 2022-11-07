Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson Sells 2,000 Shares

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$47,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$595,250.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.56. 46,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,678. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$16.31 and a 12 month high of C$24.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 173.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Topaz Energy Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.39.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

