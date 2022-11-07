Threshold (T) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.65 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Threshold has a total market cap of $265.71 million and $3.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,673.91 or 0.99992481 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008374 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00047162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022856 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00250662 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02664118 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,465,614.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

