Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0605 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $320.61 million and $28.89 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00088245 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00070241 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001994 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014926 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025171 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001341 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006703 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000174 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.
