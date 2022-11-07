The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.