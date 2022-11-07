The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,262 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.91 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

