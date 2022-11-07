The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Plans $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. 873,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

