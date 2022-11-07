The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.03 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $290.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.36.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

