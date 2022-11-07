The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Sell

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 180.13.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 3.0 %

SWDBY stock opened at SEK 15.14 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 12.14 and a twelve month high of SEK 22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 13.99.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

