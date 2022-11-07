The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $54.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 324.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

