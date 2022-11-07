The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $158.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.44.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 77.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 53.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also

