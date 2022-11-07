The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $80.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $317.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Twilio by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 1.6% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.