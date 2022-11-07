The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,791,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,446 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Charles Schwab worth $239,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 170,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

