Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.07. 52,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,524. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.