Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,753 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $63,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,963,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,889,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.57 on Monday, hitting $541.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,242. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

