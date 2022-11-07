Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,026 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $480.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.19 and a 200-day moving average of $500.36. The company has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.