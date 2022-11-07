Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 316 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $664.89. 11,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,651. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $616.00 and its 200 day moving average is $635.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

