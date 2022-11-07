Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,286 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 199,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,776. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

