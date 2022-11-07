Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,227 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,410 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.20. 85,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,067. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

