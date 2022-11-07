Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 788 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,569 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $145.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

