Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-$15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.33 billion.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
TEVA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,649,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif
sold 55,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,416.32.
0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 68,189 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
(Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Further Reading
