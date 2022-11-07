Territorial Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

TBNK stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $26.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

TBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.