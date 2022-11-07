TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.52 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $346.60 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00087404 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00068278 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001991 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014689 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024912 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006590 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000288 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,941,787 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
