Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of consistent with LY of $4.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 7.2 %

TPX stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,473. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.38.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 105,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Stories

