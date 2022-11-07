Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of consistent with LY of $4.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 3,496,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,473. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $15,416,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.