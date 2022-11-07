TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$35.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

T has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.80.

Shares of TSE:T traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$40.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$26.30 and a 12-month high of C$34.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.58.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4290024 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

