TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$32.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

TELUS Stock Performance

TU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.33. 63,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,977. TELUS has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TELUS by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

