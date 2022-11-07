TELUS (NYSE:TU) Announces Earnings Results

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. TELUS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
TELUS Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. TELUS has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50.
TELUS Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.
TU has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
