TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 318,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,938. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

