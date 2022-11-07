TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $22.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after purchasing an additional 589,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421,615 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 214,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

