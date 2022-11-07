Telesat (TSAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.23 million during the quarter.
Telesat Stock Down 4.1 %
TSAT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. 453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,926. The company has a market cap of $95.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.05. Telesat has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat
Telesat Company Profile
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telesat (TSAT)
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.