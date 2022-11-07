Telesat (TSAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.23 million during the quarter.

Telesat Stock Down 4.1 %

TSAT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. 453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,926. The company has a market cap of $95.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.05. Telesat has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat

Telesat Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Telesat by 21.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,509,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 270,583 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telesat by 677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Telesat by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,434 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Telesat by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 571,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 64,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telesat by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

