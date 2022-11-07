Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.36

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 26135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Teijin Trading Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

Further Reading

