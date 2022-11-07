TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 230.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

