Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
Shares of TSHA opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
