Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

