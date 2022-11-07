Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Lowered to GBX 850 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 980 ($11.33) to GBX 850 ($9.83) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tate & Lyle to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 780 ($9.02) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 853.75 ($9.87).

LON TATE opened at GBX 707.60 ($8.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 701.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 748.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,763.33. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 624.40 ($7.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 814.90 ($9.42).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

