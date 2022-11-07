Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1 %

TTWO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.40. 4,692,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average is $122.88. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

