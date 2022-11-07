Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000. Union Pacific comprises 1.3% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,790. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

