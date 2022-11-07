Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,007,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 143.1% in the second quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 160,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 94,478 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 355,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,774.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 434,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 423,479 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,501. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Featured Stories

