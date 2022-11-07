Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

Salesforce stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.73. 95,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.91. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 258.83, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.