Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 16,482 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

