Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 13,515 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of META stock traded up $4.39 on Monday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $252.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $157.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,476 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

