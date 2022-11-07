Synergy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $113.51. 240,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,582,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $467.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

