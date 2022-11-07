Synergy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 115,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 111,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

EMR stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

