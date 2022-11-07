Synergy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46,246 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $141.61. The stock had a trading volume of 32,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $384.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

