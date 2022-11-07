Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $4.34 Million in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 106,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. First Trust Chindia ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.39% of First Trust Chindia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

First Trust Chindia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNI traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $33.57. 514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,374. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35.

First Trust Chindia ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.