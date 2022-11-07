Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OGE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

