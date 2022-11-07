Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Syneos Health to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $22.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,363,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.75. Syneos Health has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

