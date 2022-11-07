Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.69-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion. Syneos Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.69-4.87 EPS.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 51,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,664. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.