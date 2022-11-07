Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.69-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion. Syneos Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.69-4.87 EPS.
Syneos Health Stock Performance
Shares of SYNH stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 51,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,664. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.