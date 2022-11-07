Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $205.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $88.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

