Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $205.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.
Synaptics Trading Up 6.8 %
NASDAQ SYNA opened at $88.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
