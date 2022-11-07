Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swisscom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.33.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $49.21 on Monday. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $254.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.