Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swisscom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.33.
Swisscom Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $49.21 on Monday. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $254.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.